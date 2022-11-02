Submit a Tip
Horry County Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused of threatening life of public official

Daniel Quinton Grissett
Daniel Quinton Grissett(Source: HCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a man who has failed to appear in court on multiple charges.

Daniel Quinton Grissett, 36, is wanted for failure to appear on charges of threatening the life of a public official, unlawful communication and unlawful use of 911.

He is known to spend time in the Conway and Green Sea areas.

WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Police Department to learn more about the circumstances surrounding Grissett’s charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the HCSO tipline at 843-915-5688.

