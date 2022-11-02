Submit a Tip
Greenville Co. voters to be allowed to wear ‘BLM’ or ‘MAGA’ clothing following policy change

Person votes at poll
Person votes at poll(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Voter Registration and Elections officials announced that voters will be able to wear Black Lives Matter (BLM) or Make America Great Again (MAGA) items to vote at the polls this year following a recent policy change.

Officials said the policy change came after recent conversations with the South Carolina American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

According to officials, voters previously weren’t able to wear or display BLM and MAGA items because they were considered “campaign material.” However, that will change this year.

In a letter to poll workers, officials recognized that these items could cause issues at polling places. They added that poll workers will need to be diligent and not allow supporters from groups to influence voters coming in.

Greenville County Voter Registration and Elections Director Conway Belangia also shared the letter that the South Carolina ACLU wrote to her before the policies were changed. You can read the entire letter down below.

South Carolina ACLU's letter to Greenville County Voter Registration and Elections(Greenville...
South Carolina ACLU's letter to Greenville County Voter Registration and Elections(Greenville County Voter Registration and Elections)(Greenville County Voter Registration and Elections)

