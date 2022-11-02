Submit a Tip
Florence County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Efren Eric Sanchez
Efren Eric Sanchez(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is behind bars on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said 23-year-old Efren Eric Sanchez, of Effingham, was arrested on Oct. 28 by investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities allege Sanchez “engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and produced child sexual abuse material.”

Sanchez is charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, a count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He could face at least 20 years in prison if convicted, according to officials.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

Online records show Sanchez is being held at the Florence County Detention Center with no bond as of Wednesday.

