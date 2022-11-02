Florence 1 Schools receives $500K award to enhance safety on campuses

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools are becoming a safer space for students as the district has been selected as the recipient of a national grant award.

The Office of the United States Attorney General notified the district they would be receiving the School of Violence Prevention Program grant for $500,000.

The funds will be used to upgrade surveillance systems for many of the campuses in the district.

Acting Director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), Robert E. Chapman said the school district’s proposal for the 2022 Fiscal Year for safety improvements was approved.

“Our mission is advancing community policing nationwide,” said Chapman.”We prioritize this by supporting state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies as they carry out their vital public safety missions”

The safety project submitted by Florence 1 Schools will contribute to the COPS office mission and the greater plans to reduce crime and build trust with law enforcement members and the community, according to Chapman.

Florence 1 Schools Chief Technology Officer Kyle Jones said most of the money from the grant will go towards the proper equipment to install up-to-date surveillance cameras across the district.

“Florence 1 Schools prioritizes the safety and security of its students and staff,” said Jones. “A positive learning environment requires a proactive approach to school safety and is linked to improved student and school outcomes.”

Jones said the School Violence Prevention Program grant funds will also include the updates for “several different types of IP cameras with analytic capabilities, sensors, illuminator rings, and all necessary power supplies and cabling.”

Dr. Richard O’Malley, Superintendent of Florence 1 Schools said the upgrades with help enhance the safety for everyone on campus.

“We are excited about these funds which will allow us to upgrade surveillance systems in many of our schools to further enhance the safety of our students, faculty and staff. We are eager to receive these funds and begin work on these worthwhile projects,” said Dr. O’Malley.

