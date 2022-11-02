Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Skies turn brighter to end the work week

Highs will climb into the mid 70s today under a partly cloudy skies.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Even with cooler temperatures today and tomorrow, we’re still above normal for the the start of November and this pattern will take a bit to flip before we see any true signs of fall.

TODAY

Temperatures will be comfortable today. A mix of sun and clouds will allow for brighter skies as highs reach the low-mid 70s, just a few degrees cooler than the last several days. The forecast remains rain-free through the day.

Highs will reach the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies today.
TOMORROW

Mild temperatures will continue through Thursday with our “coolest” day of the week. Highs will fall into the lower 70s for the area with mostly sunny skies once again. If you plan on heading out to CCU for the big football game, the forecast looks great for the black out at Brooks Stadium.

It's the big game in Conway and the weather looks GREAT.
INTO THE WEEKEND

Another warm up arrives by Friday and into the weekend as temperatures once again return to the upper 70s near 80 along with an increase in humidity. A southerly wind will help to increase the humidity and also bring a slight chance of a stray shower or two at times.

Clouds will thicken through the weekend with partly cloudy skies to end the weekend. A shower...
We added a 20% chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday, but don’t expect much from this. Better rain chances are likely to develop by early next week as moisture streams in from the Atlantic.

Next week will bring increasing rain chances, especially by the middle of the week.
