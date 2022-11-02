FIRST ALERT: Simultaneous November hurricanes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A rare pair! Both Hurricane Martin and Hurricane Lisa are spinning in the Atlantic.

For only the third time in recorded history, the Atlantic has simultaneous November Hurricanes. The last two times this happened is 2001 and 1932.

HURRICANE LISA

At 5:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Lisa was located near latitude 17.4 North, longitude 88.2 West. Lisa is moving toward the west near 12 mph. This general motion is expected to continue for the next day or so, bringing the center of Lisa across Belize, northern Guatemala, and southeastern Mexico. After that time, a turn to the northwest and a decrease in forward speed are expected as Lisa moves over the Bay of Campeche.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. Rapid weakening will occur after the center of Lisa moves inland. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles. An observation in Belize City recently reported a wind gust of 70 mph.

Lisa will make landfall in Belize Wednesday evening. (WMBF)

4 to 6 inches with local amounts to 10 inches across Belize, northern Guatemala, the southern portion of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. southern Campeche, Tabasco, northern Chiapas, and far eastern Veracruz. 2 to 4 inches with local amounts to 6 inches across the far southeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula, the Bay Islands of Honduras, central Guatemala and south-central Campeche. This rainfall could lead to flash flooding conditions, primarily across Belize into northern Guatemala, the far southeast portion of the Yucatan peninsula, the southern portion of the Mexican state of Campeche, Tabasco, northern Chiapas and far eastern Veracruz. STORM SURGE: A storm surge will likely raise water levels by as much as 4 to 7 feet above normal tide levels near and to the north of where the center of Lisa crosses the coast of Belize and extreme southeastern portions of the Yucatan Peninsula.

HURRICANE MARTIN

At 5:00 PM, the eye of Hurricane Martin was located by satellite imagery near latitude 37.1 North, longitude 47.6 West. Martin is moving toward the northeast near 31 mph. A turn to the north and a rapid increase in forward speed are expected during the next couple of days, taking Martin over the far North Atlantic.

Martin will become a large and powerful storm in the north Atlantic. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. Martin should get larger and stronger through tomorrow, then gradually lose strength from Thursday through the weekend, but remain a very large storm. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT

A complex, non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend over the northeastern Caribbean Sea or the southwestern Atlantic. Some slow subtropical or tropical development of this system is possible afterward while it moves generally northward to northwestward through early next week.

The 20% chance of development will be something we watch over the next five days as a low pressure system will form to our southeast. (WMBF)

This system may drift closer to the southeastern US coast by the early to middle part of next week with increasing chances of gusty breezes and periods of rain.

A large but disorganized area of low pressure could deliver bouts of rain and gusty winds next week. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.