Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Emperor penguins at risk of extinction due to climate change

Antarctica’s emperor penguins have been officially placed under the safekeeping of the...
Antarctica’s emperor penguins have been officially placed under the safekeeping of the Endangered Species Act. They are increasingly threatened by the climate crisis.(Source: Hannes Grobe/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY 3.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took an important step in protecting Antarctica’s emperor penguins, who are increasingly threatened by the climate crisis.

The tallest and heaviest of penguins were officially placed under the safekeeping of the Endangered Species Act last Tuesday.

With global warming melting the ice that the flightless birds count on for their survival, the species is now categorized as threatened.

The journal Global Change Biology reports that the emperor penguin population could all but disappear by 2100. That’s if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase at their current rates, melting Antarctic sea ice.

Endangered species classification could help the emperor penguin population, just as it helped stabilize the population of polar bears.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Eric Chandler
Suspect posed as maintenance worker at Myrtle Beach motel during robbery, warrant states
Two tropical storms are now spinning in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Lisa & Martin forecast to become hurricanes
Several months after a destructive fire, Neal and Pam's learned it has finally received a...
‘A joyous day’: Beloved Surfside Beach restaurant receives building permit after destructive fire
Stalvey's Bait and Tackle owner offering $500 to anyone who can help him find his stolen...
Surveillance video catches equipment theft from Conway store; owner offers reward

Latest News

.
VIDEO: All 9 Horry County Schools come together for Marching Band Extravaganza
.
VIDEO: Andrew Dockery Nov. 2 weather outlook
A CVS Pharmacy is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. On Wednesday, Nov. 2,...
CVS Health agrees to $5B settlement of opioid lawsuits
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump prepares for possible post-midterms launch of 2024 campaign
All 9 Horry County Schools come together for Marching Band Extravaganza