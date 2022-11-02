Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

A development for 300 Grand Dunes apartment cottages move forward

By Eric Richards
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A development in the Grand Dunes area of Myrtle Beach can move forward after legal challenges to the project have been withdrawn.

Initially, some residents complained the development, which will bring 300 brand-new apartment cottages between 71st Avenue North and 76th Avenue North along Highway 17 Bypass, would be too large for the area.

“The settlement actually is between my eight clients that live in the Northwoods subdivision of Myrtle Beach,” said Attorney John Leiter.

Leiter says his clients were concerned about congestion and increased traffic in the area, especially along 76th Ave North. Both sides reached an agreement on those concerns.

“The two sides reached an agreement in what we might call a compromise. The developer has agreed to limit access to 76th Ave to emergency vehicles,” said Leiter.

Residents have also said they would like to see a traffic signal at 71st Ave and 17 Bypass as well, for motorists to safely make a left turn out of the development. It’s unclear if traffic signals will be installed at either location.

WMBF reached out to the City of Myrtle Beach for comment. We also reached out to the Development Resource Group and did not hear back.

