Darlington County deputies make arrest in drug investigation, seize drugs, 6 guns

Robert Hilburn
Robert Hilburn(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant Wednesday which lead to the arrest of a man and the seizure of drugs and multiple guns.

Deputies searched a home off Timmonsville Highway in the Florence area of Darlington County when they discovered seven clear plastic bags with nearly two ounces of methamphetamines and 6 guns according to the reports.

Robert Hilburn, of Darlington, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and simple possession of marijuana.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing drug investigation, more charges may follow.

