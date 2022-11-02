CCU student housing taken over by new property management company, will prioritize student safety

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A boutique property management company now owns Coastal Club Student Living, renamed Arch, off 544 in Conway.

The property management company’s mission is reinventing the traditional student living experience, and spokesperson Abby Todd said their focus for the housing in Conway is safety.

Earlier this year, within a months span three shootings took place in CCU’s off-campus student housing. In addition, an attempted armed robbery was reported on CCU’s campus in April.

Those incidents put students like senior, Nina Staples, on high alert.

“I didn’t [feel safe] originally when it was owned by Coastal Club because of all of the stuff that has gone down here, especially over the summer. They had SWAT and everything,” said Staples.

Todd said the new property management company is making it a priority to keep students and other members of the community safe, and overall, improve their quality of living here.

“Safety is always important to us,” said Todd. “If someone you know lets us know that their fob isn’t working, or if they lost their set of keys, or there’s someone lurking around their house, we take all of that very seriously.”

Todd said the company will be gating the entire apartment complex and will have police patrol it nightly.

