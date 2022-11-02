Submit a Tip
Carolina Forest’s newest Publix location hosts grand opening

FILE - A sign on the outside of a Publix grocery store is seen in this file photo.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Publix at Marketplace at the Mill in Myrtle Beach officially opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Publix will open in a new location in Market Common on Nov. 30 at 7 a.m.

It will be the seventh Publix location along the Grand Strand.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

