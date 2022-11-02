Carolina Forest’s newest Publix location hosts grand opening

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Publix at Marketplace at the Mill in Myrtle Beach officially opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“We are excited to expand across the region with the opening of our Publix in Moncks Corner,” said Jared Glover, the Publix media relations manager.

Publix will open in a new location in Market Common on Nov. 30 at 7 a.m.

It will be the seventh Publix location along the Grand Strand.

