All 9 Horry County Schools come together for Marching Band Extravaganza

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - All nine Horry County Schools came together to celebrate their seasons after the state championships this past weekend.

Each high school’s marching band performed their halftime show along with CCU making an appearance.

The evening ended with all the bands coming together to play “Green Onions.”

The bands spent the day learning the song and coordinating the movements on the field.

The Aynor High School Band Director, Mark Mendez, says this means a lot after competing so hard.

”My favorite part about it is seeing the kids enjoy it and seeing them have some success,” Mendez said. “If somebody did this for us many years ago and it’s always nice to see the kids accomplish some things and have a sense of success in their life.”

Aynor High placed 12th overall in 3A State Championships over the weekend. It was their fourth appearance in the State Championship.

If you missed Tuesday’s festivities you can catch another high school marching band competition in Loris Saturday for the 32nd annual Loris Band Day.  Performances begin at 2 p.m. with Lancaster High School.

