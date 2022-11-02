Submit a Tip
2 arrested after guns, weed, meth found in Darlington County traffic stop

Nathan Thomas, Jenny Tinsley
Nathan Thomas, Jenny Tinsley(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are in custody after firearms and drugs were found during a traffic stop in the Pee Dee.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the stop happened on Oct. 31 in the area of Kellytown Road in Hartsville.

Over the course of the stop, officials said deputies seized around 3.5 pounds of marijuana, 135 pills, “a quantity of methamphetamine” and three firearms.

(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

Nathan Thomas and Jenny Tinsley were then arrested in connection to the items found. Both are facing a number of drug-related charges, with Thomas additionally charged with possessing all three firearms.

Online records show they’re each being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Wednesday. Thomas is being held under a $46,000 bond while Tinsley was granted a $4,872.50 bond.

