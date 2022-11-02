13-year-old charged with making threats to Georgetown County middle school, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 13-year-old has been charged after allegedly making threats to a Grand Strand middle school.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the student made threats to Rosewood Middle School on Wednesday following an investigation.

Deputies added that the student was released to her guardian after a juvenile summons was completed. The sheriff’s office also said the “Georgetown County School District will determine disciplinary action under its policy.”

WMBF News has reached out to the Georgetown County School District for more information.

It’s the second reported threat to a school in the county this week. On Monday, a 14-year-old was charged with making threats at Waccamaw Middle School.

