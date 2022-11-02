Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

13-year-old charged with making threats to Georgetown County middle school, deputies say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 13-year-old has been charged after allegedly making threats to a Grand Strand middle school.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the student made threats to Rosewood Middle School on Wednesday following an investigation.

Deputies added that the student was released to her guardian after a juvenile summons was completed. The sheriff’s office also said the “Georgetown County School District will determine disciplinary action under its policy.”

WMBF News has reached out to the Georgetown County School District for more information.

It’s the second reported threat to a school in the county this week. On Monday, a 14-year-old was charged with making threats at Waccamaw Middle School.

Stay with WMBF News for updates

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Left to right: special education teacher at Ocean Bay Elementary School Grace McColgan;...
Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report
Tracking Lisa and Martin
FIRST ALERT: Lisa & Martin are now hurricanes
Eric Chandler
Suspect posed as maintenance worker at Myrtle Beach motel during robbery, warrant states
Several months after a destructive fire, Neal and Pam's learned it has finally received a...
‘A joyous day’: Beloved Surfside Beach restaurant receives building permit after destructive fire

Latest News

.
VIDEO: All 9 Horry County Schools come together for Marching Band Extravaganza
.
VIDEO: Paraglider makes emergency landing to save woman trapped in canal
.
VIDEO: Andrew Dockery Nov. 2 weather outlook
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
NCHP: 18-year-old killed in Robeson County crash after failing to stop at stop sign