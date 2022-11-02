1 wanted in connection to Robeson County death investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are searching for a suspect after investigating the death of a St. Pauls man early Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.

Jordan Floyd, 25, of Lumberton is being charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting appears to be related to other weapon violations that happened in the St. Pauls area that same night.

The investigation is still ongoing and more charges are likely.

Deputies are still searching for Floyd, anyone with information about his location can contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

