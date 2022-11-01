Suspect posed as maintenance worker at Myrtle Beach motel during robbery, warrant states

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man posing as a maintenance worker at a Myrtle Beach held a person at knifepoint and robbed them, according to an arrest warrant.

Officers were called on Sunday to a motel room located at 806 South Ocean Boulevard, which is the listed address for the Days Inn.

The victim told police that the suspect, identified as Eric Chandler, came to his room and said he worked for maintenance and needed to fix a plumbing issue, the warrant states.

The documents show that Chandler left the room because he “had to go get tools” but came back and pulled out a pocket knife.

The arrest warrant states that Chandler demanded money from the victim, and the victim gave him $80.

Chandler left the scene, but officers spotted him while driving around and took a picture, according to the arrest warrant.

Documents show the victim was able to positively identify Chandler as the person who robbed him with a knife.

He was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

Chandler is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $40,000 bond.

