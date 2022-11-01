Submit a Tip
Robeson County school district receives $1M+ grant for school, bus safety

It is National School Bus safety week.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Schools and school buses in Robeson County will be safer thanks to a $1+ million grant for school safety.

The Public Schools of Robeson County received $1,048,000 in school safety grant funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safe Schools.

“We are committed to providing safe learning environments and partnering with multiple agencies to make that happen. Safety is and remains the top priority of our district as thousands of students return to campuses each day to learn and receive a quality education,” said PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson.

The grant will address bus safety by purchasing radios for every yellow and activity bus to improve communications.

Keyed entry systems will also be installed at all PSRC facilities, the district says.

“The keyed entry additions will give first responders access needed to enter buildings in case of an emergency event,” said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services at PSRC.

The district’s share is among a total of more than $74.1 million allocated through NCDPI’s Center for Safe Schools.

