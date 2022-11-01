Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say

Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of the sun.(NOIRLAB)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As beautiful as the illustration released in the Astronomical Journal on Monday may be, what it shows is terrifying.

It’s a massive asteroid orbiting near Earth lit up by the brilliance of the sun called a “planet killer.”

Astronomers said they spotted the asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. They said it’s more than a mile wide.

One scientist said if an asteroid that big hit Earth, it “would be a mass extinction event like there hasn’t been seen on Earth in millions of years.”

However, experts said it wouldn’t happen for centuries. Even then, they don’t know the asteroid’s orbit with enough precision to say how dangerous it could become in the future.

The team said it expects to find more “planet killer” asteroids over the next couple of years.

There are already more than 27,000 near-Earth asteroids in all shapes and sizes, scientists said.

No asteroids are currently on a direct impact course with Earth, but detecting the threat of near-Earth objects that could cause massive damage is a primary focus of NASA and other space organizations around the world.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Hwy 57 closed in Little River after car crashes into utility pole
Car crash into utility pole shuts down lanes on Highway 57 in Little River
Authorities say a 15-year-old was shot and killed on Sunday night along Security Drive in...
SLED called in to help investigate 15-year-old’s shooting death in Hartsville
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for break-ins, shooting at deputies in Robeson County
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for break-ins, shooting at deputies in Robeson County
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Driver shot after driving through Halloween block party
.
VIDEO: Owner offers reward after surveillance video catches equipment theft from Conway store
Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in...
2 police officers in stable condition after shooting in Newark, NJ
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Paul Pelosi’s accused attacker held without bail
An aerial view shows Nevada's Sand Mountain Recreational Area.
‘Tragic loss’: 2 children killed in off-road crash over holiday weekend