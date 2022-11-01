Paycheck stub helps authorities capture suspect in attempted Fairmont bank robbery

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) – A paycheck stub helped authorities capture a man who they said tried to rob a bank in Fairmont.

Fairmont police officers responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a hold-up alarm at the Lumbee Guaranty Bank on North Walnut Street.

Officers learned a man passed a note to the teller through the drive-thru window that demanded money. But the suspect ended up leaving before getting the money. Authorities said he left in a gray Toyota with the North Carolina license plate number CCD-2335.

While looking over the note, officers noticed that it was written on the back of a paycheck stub. They said the suspect tried to write over the name on the front of the check but the name was still legible.

Officers used the name and identified the suspect as 43-year-old Dennis Price Jr. of Fayetteville. Authorities said Price also had an outstanding warrant for stealing the car that he was seen driving away in at the bank.

While Fairmont police were in the process of obtaining arrest warrants for Price, they were notified that a bank in Fayetteville had been robbed and fit the same description as Price and another paycheck stub was used during that robbery.

A short time later, North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop on Price outside of Rowland, but he drove away back to Fairmont where he was ultimately stopped and taken into custody.

He was arrested and charged with attempted robbery in connection to the incident in Fairmont and charges are pending in other jurisdictions.

The Fairmont Police Department thanked several agencies that helped in the arrest.

