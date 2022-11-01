Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Paycheck stub helps authorities capture suspect in attempted Fairmont bank robbery

Dennis Price Jr. was arrested and charged with attempted robbery of a bank in Fairmont.
Dennis Price Jr. was arrested and charged with attempted robbery of a bank in Fairmont.(Source: Fairmont Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) – A paycheck stub helped authorities capture a man who they said tried to rob a bank in Fairmont.

Fairmont police officers responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a hold-up alarm at the Lumbee Guaranty Bank on North Walnut Street.

Officers learned a man passed a note to the teller through the drive-thru window that demanded money. But the suspect ended up leaving before getting the money. Authorities said he left in a gray Toyota with the North Carolina license plate number CCD-2335.

While looking over the note, officers noticed that it was written on the back of a paycheck stub. They said the suspect tried to write over the name on the front of the check but the name was still legible.

Officers used the name and identified the suspect as 43-year-old Dennis Price Jr. of Fayetteville. Authorities said Price also had an outstanding warrant for stealing the car that he was seen driving away in at the bank.

While Fairmont police were in the process of obtaining arrest warrants for Price, they were notified that a bank in Fayetteville had been robbed and fit the same description as Price and another paycheck stub was used during that robbery.

A short time later, North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop on Price outside of Rowland, but he drove away back to Fairmont where he was ultimately stopped and taken into custody.

He was arrested and charged with attempted robbery in connection to the incident in Fairmont and charges are pending in other jurisdictions.

The Fairmont Police Department thanked several agencies that helped in the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Hwy 57 closed in Little River after car crashes into utility pole
Car crash into utility pole shuts down lanes on Highway 57 in Little River
Authorities say a 15-year-old was shot and killed on Sunday night along Security Drive in...
SLED called in to help investigate 15-year-old’s shooting death in Hartsville
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for break-ins, shooting at deputies in Robeson County
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for break-ins, shooting at deputies in Robeson County
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Owner offers reward after surveillance video catches equipment theft from Conway store
Georgetown County deputies discover multiple dead, distressed cows in pasture; warrants obtained
Several months after a destructive fire, Neal and Pam's learned it has finally received a...
‘A joyous day’: Beloved Surfside Beach restaurant receives building permit after destructive fire
Fair skies and mild Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Mild and dry for the rest of the week