Partnership Grand Strand receives $125K grant to help grow economy, enhance quality of life

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The new foundation launched by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce received a huge donation to help make improvements throughout the city.

Partnership Grand Strand, which was started in February 2022, received a $125,000 grant from Truist Foundation.

“We are truly grateful to Truist Foundation for bestowing Partnership Grand Strand with this generous donation that has helped us exceed our $3 million fundraising goal and will greatly contribute to our mission to accelerate economic prosperity throughout the Myrtle Beach area and improving the quality of life for us all,” said Karen Riordan, MBACC President and CEO.

Partnership Grand Strand’s goal is to diversify the region’s economy by growing small businesses and attracting and retaining employees.

The organization also supports the revitalization of Myrtle Beach’s downtown and oceanfront areas and improving infrastructure and transportation mobility.

