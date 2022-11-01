Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Partnership Grand Strand receives $125K grant to help grow economy, enhance quality of life

City of Myrtle Beach
City of Myrtle Beach
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The new foundation launched by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce received a huge donation to help make improvements throughout the city.

Partnership Grand Strand, which was started in February 2022, received a $125,000 grant from Truist Foundation.

“We are truly grateful to Truist Foundation for bestowing Partnership Grand Strand with this generous donation that has helped us exceed our $3 million fundraising goal and will greatly contribute to our mission to accelerate economic prosperity throughout the Myrtle Beach area and improving the quality of life for us all,” said Karen Riordan, MBACC President and CEO.

Partnership Grand Strand’s goal is to diversify the region’s economy by growing small businesses and attracting and retaining employees.

The organization also supports the revitalization of Myrtle Beach’s downtown and oceanfront areas and improving infrastructure and transportation mobility.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Titus Dicker and Alexandria Powell
NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
Brian Keith Poston
Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store
Stuck 18-wheeler slows traffic in Little River area
Stuck 18-wheeler slows traffic in Little River area
Hwy 57 closed in Little River after car crashes into utility pole
Car crash into utility pole shuts down lanes on Highway 57 in Little River

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school marching bands compete at state
VIDEO: Conway man turning heads with homemade Halloween decorations
A Horry County ordinance that protects future homes from flooding could be changing.
Some homeowners worried about proposed changes to Horry County’s flood prevention ordinance
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize