Owner offers reward after surveillance video catches equipment theft from Conway store

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Ronald Stalvey, the owner of Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle is offering a reward for anyone who can help him find his stolen trailer and four-wheeler.

Stalvey shared surveillance video of what appears to be a silver pickup truck taking off with his black 5x10 ft. trailer and green Honda four-wheeler.

Stalvey said he unhooked the trailer and four-wheeler right beside his business before heading to dinner Friday evening. He came back to find both missing.

Stalvey said he uses the trailer and four-wheeler to move items for the store and without insurance replacing them will be expensive.

“I use that to put out deer corn and stuff. It just affects me cause now I have to come out of pocket if I can’t find it and just buy another one and buy another trailer. I mean, that’s a lot of money,” said Stalvey.

Stalvey filed a police report which WMBF News obtained.

The police report shows officers entered the stolen equipment into the National Crime Information Center which tracks criminal records, stolen property, fugitives and missing persons.

Stalvey has owned the bait and tackle store for six years but says he’s never heard of issues like this in the nearly 70 years the family business has been around.

“I mean, I can leave trucks unlocked and nothing, nobody. We’re like a little community around here. It’s really got me upset. I’ve been searching up and down the road for that truck and my trailer and four-wheeler ever since Friday night but still, nothing’s turned up,” said Stalvey.

Stalvey received tips from people on Facebook who say they might have spotted the stolen equipment around Bucksport.

WMBF reached out to the Conway Police Department to see if they are searching for any suspects or persons of interest and is waiting to hear back.

