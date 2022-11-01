Marion County law enforcement receives $300K to help buy much-needed equipment

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Law enforcement agencies in Marion County received new funding to help buy equipment to keep their communities safer.

South Carolina state Rep. Lucas Atkinson and state Sen. Kent Williams presented law enforcement officers with a check for $300,000.

The money will be used to purchase portable radios for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, Mullins Police Department, Nichols Police Department and Sellers Police Department.

“I’d like to thank Sheriff Brian Wallace for reaching out to me and asking to help secure funds so our law enforcement have what they need to protect the citizens of Marion County,” Atkinson said in Facebook post.

Atkinson added that this will help Marion County and its municipalities save money so they don’t have to put money in the budget for the portable radios.

WMBF News has reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to see how much money each law enforcement agency will get how portable radios they will receive. We’re waiting to hear back.

