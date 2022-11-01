Kingstree High School student arrested with gun on campus
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Kingstree High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school.
The Williamsburg County School District says the school was placed on a brief lockdown and the student was arrested by Williamsburg County deputies around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The student was removed from campus and the gun was recovered.
The district says all students are safe, the lockdown has been lifted and the school has returned to a normal school day.
