‘A joyous day’: Beloved Surfside Beach restaurant receives building permit after destructive fire

Several months after a destructive fire, Neal and Pam's learned it has finally received a...
Several months after a destructive fire, Neal and Pam's learned it has finally received a building permit so work can get underway to rebuild the popular bar and restaurant.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular Surfside Beach restaurant made a major step in its rebuilding process after it was heavily damaged in a fire over the summer.

Neal and Pam’s announced on Tuesday it officially has a building permit.

“We are crying tears of joy over here. We have not been this excited in a loooong time,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page.

A fire broke out in an air blower in the porch area of the restaurant in July, and cause significant damage throughout the building.

A fire broke out early Friday morning at a Surfside Beach staple.

The restaurant had hoped to be back open for the start of college football season since Neal and Pam’s is a favorite place for South Carolina Gamecocks fans to watch the games, but the restaurant owners learned that rebuilding is not a quick process.

“After the demo we spent months dealing with insurance companies, fire investigators, engineers, lawyers… and now we are ready to start swing hammers,” the restaurant posted.

Neal and Pam’s added that they have spent time gathering materials and preparing so that the rebuild could move quickly once it had the building permit in place.

The restaurant thanked many people and businesses who have helped during the rebuilding process.

“With continued mutual support this will no doubt e our communities’ (sic) next great success story. There are too many people to thank that have loved, supported, sacrificed and helped guide us through this process. We are so lucky to have you and can’t wait to throw you a party the likes of which this town has never seen,” Neal and Pam’s posted on Facebook.

Right now, there is not a grand reopening date set.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates on the rebuilding process.

