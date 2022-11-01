‘I’m a local guy’: New Latta police chief shares vision for the department

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Latta Police Department has a new chief, but he’s no stranger to the department or the town.

Chief Zane Bryant has 13 years of law enforcement under his belt, with the last five years being with the Latta Police Department.

“I’m that local guy, I graduated from Latta High School, went to college, and then joined the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Bryant.

Latta has always been home, with relatives who still live in the small town. When the opportunity came up to join the force, the decision was a no-brainer.

“When I came to Latta, I had just left the Dillion County Sheriff’s Office. I started in the jail, and moved to patrol,” he said.

Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant swearing in ceremony (Latta Police Department)

He rose through the ranks quickly at the Latta Police Department.

But during his time as a lieutenant, half of the staff, including the former police chief, resigned.

The reasons for those resignations have not been made public, but with Bryant being the most senior person on the force, he was given the role of interim chief.

“He’s a thoughtful person, who thinks things through in everything he does for the community. He is truly a community police officer,” said Latta Town Councilman Marcus McGrit.

During a mid-October council meeting, Bryant laid out his list of goals, with filling five open police officer positions being at the top of it.

“Our number one goal is to get our staff back right, to full capacity,” he said. He added that he currently has candidates for those positions, but is still accepting applications.

Boosting morale within the department and being more visible in the community are also on his list.

He will also continue to take a tough stance on drugs, which is an ongoing issue in Latta.

“Some folks choose to turn a blind eye but with that, I think our proactive mentality is key. Some folks would even describe it as aggressive, but so be it,” he said.

For Halloween night, Bryant organized the inaugural “Monsters on Main” street event which was attended by many.

He said he looks forward to many more events to bring together the community he serves.

