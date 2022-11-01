Submit a Tip
Georgetown County deputies discover multiple dead, distressed cows in pasture; warrants obtained

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for an Andrew Area resident after calls of roaming cows the street led to the discovery of dead and distressed cattle.

Deputies were called to a property off Hardee Street in the Andrews area on Saturday and discovered three dead cows and others which showed signs of distress and were without food or water.

GSCO obtained a warrant for animal cruelty and deputies are working to locate the owner.

The investigation is ongoing.

