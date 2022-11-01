Gaston County woman recounts friendship with country queen Loretta Lynn

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the weekend, an American music legend was laid to rest and on Monday, Loretta Lynn’s best friend talked about the two’s decades of memories.

It’s a little-known fact that Lynn’s best friend, Phyliss Jones lives in Gaston County. Lynn is the Godmother to Jones’ daughter.

It’s bittersweet for Jones to turn the pages of a book that holds so many memories.

“We hit it off from the beginning,” Jones said. “I miss her because you know I’d just be able to call her or she’d call me, but now I won’t be able to do that.”

Lynn was not just a musical icon and gifted writer to so many.

“She’d write it on manila folders, toilet paper, whatever. But she loved writing,” Jones said.

The pair met in 1964 when one of Jones’ friends was dating Lynn’s brother.

They’ve come a long way since then.

Lynn released multiple gold albums, with hits such as “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’,” and of course, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Out of the friendship, the very famous ‘coal miner’s daughter’...

...also became a godmother to Jones’ little girl, Jennifer Jarrell, who is now a mom herself.

“Loretta always told me she was the second person to know my mother was pregnant with me,” Jarrell said. “Of course, she told my dad first, and then she told Loretta.”

Lynn was a constant in both of their lives until she died in October of this year at 90 years old. Jones and Jarrell are back in Mount Holly after being in Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry this past weekend.

“Loretta would say I love you, honey, I love you baby, and that’s how she was,” Lynn said. “She was just so genuine with her love and affection to everybody.”

All around this Gaston County home, from the very first dress she performed in, to the multitudes of memories packed in scrapbooks and picture frames, reminders of Loretta’s love and laughter are everywhere.

