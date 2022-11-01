FIRST ALERT: Two tropical storms now in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With 30 days left to go in the hurricane season, two tropical storms are now spinning in the Atlantic and both are forecast to become hurricanes.

TROPICAL STORM MARTIN

The center of Tropical Storm Martin was located near latitude 35.3 North, longitude 55.9 West in the north Atlantic Ocean. Martin is moving toward the east near 12 mph. The tropical storm is anticipated to turn toward the northeast at a faster rate of forward speed during the next two days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Martin is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night before transitioning to a powerful extratropical system on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center.

The latest on Tropical Storm Martin and Tropical Storm Lisa. (WMBF)

TROPICAL STORM LISA

The center of Tropical Storm Lisa was located by satellite imagery near latitude 16.5 North, longitude 82.5 West. Lisa is moving toward the west near 15 mph. This general motion with some decrease in forward speed is forecast during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Lisa will move near or over the Bay Islands of Honduras early Wednesday, and move near Belize late on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected, and Lisa is forecast to become a hurricane overnight over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and continue to intensify on Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

The government of Belize has issued a Hurricane Warning for the entire coast of Belize from north of Puerto Barrios Guatemala to south of Chetumal Mexico.

Hurricane conditions are expected in the Bay Islands of Honduras beginning early Wednesday and along the coast of Belize Wednesday afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin along the northern coast of Honduras within the Tropical Storm Warning area tonight and in Guatemala and Yucatan on Wednesday.

Neither Martin or Lisa are forecast to be a threat to the US. (WMBF)

CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT

A broad area of low pressure is expected to develop over the weekend across the southwestern tropical Atlantic or the eastern Caribbean. Slow development of the system is possible as it moves generally northward this weekend.

A 20% chance of development. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.