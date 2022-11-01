FIRST ALERT: Early rain chance, clearing skies today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The passage of the cold front this morning is bringing one last round of rain for the early morning hours. It’s not much but a few showers will still be possible through the morning commute. These will quickly push to the east, allowing for the return of sunshine for many of you.

A stray shower is possible for the area this morning. (WMBF)

Along with a stray chance of a shower or two, we’ll hold onto some patchy fog as you head out the door this morning. Both the rain and fog will clear out as we head into the middle of the morning.

THIS AFTERNOON

After more clouds this morning, conditions will improve in both rain chances and sky cover as we begin to clear out. Highs will still be warm today with highs in the mid 70s for the beaches. The further inland you travel today, you’ll find temperatures in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Highs will climb into the mid 70s for today with a stray shower chance early. (WMBF)

THIS WEEK

Thanks to the passage of the actual cold front today, we will turn comfortable by the middle of the week. High temperatures will fall into the lower 70s through the end of the week under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances should remain out of the forecast through Friday with a few more clouds and showers off shore on Friday. That axis of rain will try to swing into the area on Saturday and Sunday with increasing moisture. Right now, any rain chance through the weekend looks limited with just a 20% chance of a shower through the weekend forecast.

Highs will dip through Thursday before a rebound in temperatures for the end of the week and into the weekend. (WMBF)

Regardless, it will be warm for the weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 70s for the beaches with the lower 80s inland!

