Conway police investigate shots fired into home on Halloween night

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – One Conway home suffered a trick rather than a treat on Halloween night.

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. Monday to a house on Holly Loop, which is off Cates Bay Road for reports of shots fired.

An incident report shows that when officers arrived, they found several bullet holes on the outside of the house.

There were people inside the home when the shooting happened, according to an incident report, but no injuries were reported.

The shooting is under investigation.

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made in the case.

