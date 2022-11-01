Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

The Chants are gearing up for one of the anticipated games of the season!

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s getting to the last stretch of football season and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are prepping for one of their biggest games of the season.

Thursday at 7:45pm, the Chants are taking on their newly grown rival App State!

Everyone is asked to arrive early, wear black, and brig your loudest voices to cheer on CCU!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Hwy 57 closed in Little River after car crashes into utility pole
Car crash into utility pole shuts down lanes on Highway 57 in Little River
Authorities say a 15-year-old was shot and killed on Sunday night along Security Drive in...
SLED called in to help investigate 15-year-old’s shooting death in Hartsville
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for break-ins, shooting at deputies in Robeson County
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for break-ins, shooting at deputies in Robeson County
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Coastal Carolina University Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Coastal Carolina University Pt 5
.
Grand Strand Today - Coastal Carolina University Pt 6
.
Grand Strand Today - Coastal Carolina University Pt 4