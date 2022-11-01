The Chants are gearing up for one of the anticipated games of the season!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s getting to the last stretch of football season and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are prepping for one of their biggest games of the season.

Thursday at 7:45pm, the Chants are taking on their newly grown rival App State!

Everyone is asked to arrive early, wear black, and brig your loudest voices to cheer on CCU!

