Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WWII memorial coming to Warbird Park

World War II memorial Warbird Park
World War II memorial Warbird Park(DDC Engineers, Myrtle Beach Government)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warbird Park will soon be home to a World War II memorial.

The Myrtle Beach City Government gave a sneak peek at the plans for the World War II memorial at Warbird Park on Farrow Parkway.

World War II memorial Warbird Park
World War II memorial Warbird Park(DDC Engineers, Myrtle Beach Government)

In December 1941, days before the Pearl Harbor attack, the city says Town Council agreed to turn over its new airport to the U.S. War Department to serve as the Myrtle Beach Aerial Gunnery and Bombing Range.

According to the city, the town sold the airport to the federal government for $3,500 on December 16, 1941.

The Myrtle Beach Army Air Field was deactivated after the war, and the airport was returned to the City of Myrtle Beach in 1947.

The city said the airport was given to the federal government again during the Cold War and it was renamed Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, which operated until 1993.

Construction on the memorial is expected to begin this winter.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Titus Dicker and Alexandria Powell
NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
Brian Keith Poston
Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Bystander hurt after fight turns to shooting at Waffle House in Florence

Latest News

VIDEO: Conway man turning heads with homemade Halloween decorations
Health officials are urging residents to get their flu vaccine as flu cases continue rising.
S.C. child dies from the flu, first pediatric flu-related death of the season
Tom Rizzuto’s spent the last 25 years transforming his yard into a spooky sight for trick or...
Conway man turns heads with homemade spooky Halloween decor
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 56-year-old man who deputies say jumped...
Coroner IDs man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26