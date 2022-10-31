WWII memorial coming to Warbird Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warbird Park will soon be home to a World War II memorial.

The Myrtle Beach City Government gave a sneak peek at the plans for the World War II memorial at Warbird Park on Farrow Parkway.

World War II memorial Warbird Park (DDC Engineers, Myrtle Beach Government)

In December 1941, days before the Pearl Harbor attack, the city says Town Council agreed to turn over its new airport to the U.S. War Department to serve as the Myrtle Beach Aerial Gunnery and Bombing Range.

According to the city, the town sold the airport to the federal government for $3,500 on December 16, 1941.

The Myrtle Beach Army Air Field was deactivated after the war, and the airport was returned to the City of Myrtle Beach in 1947.

The city said the airport was given to the federal government again during the Cold War and it was renamed Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, which operated until 1993.

Construction on the memorial is expected to begin this winter.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.