Spooky things to do for Halloween can be found up and down the Grand Strand

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This Halloween, “Let the Ghoul Times Roll!” aboard the Barefoot Queen.

On this exclusive cruise experience, you’ll be immersed in the ghost stories of the Grand Strand, hearing the spooky tales that make the South Carolina Lowcountry one of the most haunted spots in America.

Featuring entertainer and paranormal enthusiast, Leigh S. King, Lowcountry Lore: Ghosts and Legends of the Grand Strand is sure to make you want to sleep with the lights on.

Plus, Little Spider Creations works all over the country but they put their skills to the test making a Haunted House in their building in Loris.

Our TJ Ross put his courage to the test to see if he could master these tails and survive the haunted house.

