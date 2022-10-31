SC gas prices drop 5 cents over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 5.4 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $3.21, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.49 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.50 per gallon.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 2.8 cents lower than a month ago and 4.3 cents higher than one year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in Charleston selling gas for $2.49 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

Nationally, the average price per gallon fell 4.7 cents last week, averaging $3.72 per gallon as of Monday morning. The national average is down 3 cents from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents higher than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price for diesel is also down over the last week, falling 2.39 cents to an average of $5.28 per gallon.

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said. “The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes. With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month. Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends. Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there’s definitely some challenges that lie ahead.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.