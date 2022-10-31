Hwy 57 closed in Little River after car crashes into utility pole

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - A single vehicle crashed into a utility pole, closing lanes of traffic on N. Highway 57 in Little River.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Hwy 57 and Bright Road at 10:46 a.m.

HCFR said no injuries have been reported.

Utility crews will work to repair the damaged pole.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.