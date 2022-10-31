Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school marching bands finish season with state competition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - High School marching bands from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee joined 13 other schools over the weekend in Columbia for the class 4-a marching band state finals.

North Myrtle Beach, High School, St. James High School and West Florence High School traveled to complete after qualifying last weekend.

All the marching bands performed their halftime shows for judges and the audience with hopes of taking home the top spot.

“I’ve worked my tail off to get to the position that I have now,” said Mckenzie Jenne, a drum major with the SJHS marching band. “All I wanted was for me to be able to do my best for the band and get as far as I can this season, so it feels really good.”

NMB finished 16th overall, SJHS finished 14th and WFHS finished 13th.

“I’m really proud of what they accomplished this season,” Peter DiLeo, the NMB band director. “And you can’t take that away from them. We’ll move on and keep getting better.”

The marching band season is winding down this week with the Horry County Schools Marching Band Extravaganza in Loris on Tuesday.

