Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – People have been rushing to buy a lottery ticket in hopes of winning the $1 billion jackpot that’s up for grabs on Monday night.

It’s the second-largest prize in Powerball history.

One Grand Strand woman, who won $2 million back in June playing the lottery, said she’s trying her luck again.

“You never know, so you might as well play for fun, even if it’s just a couple of dollars, even if you play a lot. I bought three tickets and I won $2 million so it’s not like you come out here and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars. You can spend two dollars and be a billionaire,” said Rebecca.

RELATED COVERAGE | $1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night

She added that if she wins the top prize this time around, she’s going to help others with the money.

“I go to Africa every three months, I do a lot of charity work and I’ve done that for years,” Rebecca said. “This would help so many people and that’s what I want to do, so I’m hoping to win to help other people.”

The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount piecemeal over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $497.3 million.

The ticket must match all six numbers to win.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Titus Dicker and Alexandria Powell
NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
Brian Keith Poston
Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store
Stuck 18-wheeler slows traffic in Little River area
Stuck 18-wheeler slows traffic in Little River area
Bystander hurt after fight turns to shooting at Waffle House in Florence

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school marching bands compete at state
VIDEO: Conway man turning heads with homemade Halloween decorations
14-year-old middle school student in Georgetown County charged with making threats
Authorities say a 15-year-old was shot and killed on Sunday night along Security Drive in...
SLED called in to help investigate 15-year-old’s shooting death in Hartsville