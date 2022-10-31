Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – People have been rushing to buy a lottery ticket in hopes of winning the $1 billion jackpot that’s up for grabs on Monday night.

It’s the second-largest prize in Powerball history.

One Grand Strand woman, who won $2 million back in June playing the lottery, said she’s trying her luck again.

“You never know, so you might as well play for fun, even if it’s just a couple of dollars, even if you play a lot. I bought three tickets and I won $2 million so it’s not like you come out here and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars. You can spend two dollars and be a billionaire,” said Rebecca.

RELATED COVERAGE | $1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night

She added that if she wins the top prize this time around, she’s going to help others with the money.

“I go to Africa every three months, I do a lot of charity work and I’ve done that for years,” Rebecca said. “This would help so many people and that’s what I want to do, so I’m hoping to win to help other people.”

The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount piecemeal over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $497.3 million.

The ticket must match all six numbers to win.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.