Free parking season returns to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting on Tuesday, drivers won’t have to pay to park in the Myrtle Beach city limits.

The free parking season in the city runs from Nov. 1 through March 1, 2023.

Parking meters east of Kings Highway will be deactivated and removed for the winter season.

If you have a valid handicap, Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans or Medal of Honor license plate tag then you can park for free at any public-owned parking meter.

It’s important to note though that some privately owned lots may still charge people during the fall and winter months.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.