FIRST ALERT: Cloudy Halloween, rain chances remain low for Trick-or-Treating

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Happy Halloween! If you are planning on taking the family Trick-or-Treating, we have some good news for you.

TODAY

As you step out the door this morning, some areas of patchy fog will be possible but we don’t expect too many issues on the road this morning. Temperatures are mild for the morning with the 50s inland and some 60s mixed in along the beaches.

Clouds work in again with more clouds around and just a stray shower. (WMBF)

While a few breaks in the clouds can’t be ruled out, we will remain mostly cloudy as our next system slowly creeps into the Carolinas. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s today under cloudy skies. Rain chances through the afternoon will remain limited at 20%. But what about tonight?

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST

Rain chances will increase to 30% tonight, BUT the latest data suggest it will all be after the trick-or-treating ends! Models continue to hold onto rain chances at 20% for the area through 9 PM. As we head towards midnight, rain chances will climb as the system brings rain across the midlands and into the Grand Strand. Rain chances are not going to be widespread tonight but the cloud cover and a few scattered showers will be possible overnight as temperatures remain in the mid 60s.

Just a stray shower chance for those trick or treat plans. (WMBF)

THE WEEK AHEAD

We’ll hold onto a stray shower chance for Tuesday morning, mainly before sunrise before we clear out. The cold front will move through but we won’t feel the effects of the cold front until midweek. Highs will go from the upper 70s on Tuesday down into the lower 70s by Thursday. Sunshine will return Tuesday afternoon and continue through the rest of the week. Our next rain chance won’t show up until Sunday afternoon with just an isolated shower or two.

Highs will fall a few degrees behind the cold front. Sunshine returns on Tuesday. (WMBF)

