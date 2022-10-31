Submit a Tip
‘Doc’ Antle wildlife trafficking trial in Virginia delayed again

Doc Antle
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial for the Myrtle Beach man made famous in the Netflix series, “Tiger King” scheduled to begin Monday in Virginia is delayed. Again.

In Virginia, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle faces two felony counts of wildlife trafficking, two felony counts of conspiracy to traffic wildlife, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

In Oct. 2020, Antle and the owner of a roadside zoo in Northern Virginia allegedly trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and Antle’s property in South Carolina called Myrtle Beach Safari.

Antle’s jury trial in Virginia, scheduled to begin Monday has repeatedly been delayed.

The Frederick County Circuit Court did not give a reason for the most recent delay, saying a new date would be selected Monday morning.

Last month, Antle’s attorneys presented a series of pre-trial motions in Frederick County Circuit Court that could cause a delay, according to the Winchester Star. The motion challenged the way a cell phone was seized from Antle and subsequently searched by investigators and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

Antle was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on June 28 on a $250,000 bond. The owner of Myrtle Beach Safari has been in jail since June 3, when he was arrested by the FBI on federal money laundering charges.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

