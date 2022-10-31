Submit a Tip
Conway man turns heads with homemade spooky Halloween decor

By Makayla Evans
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -Tom Rizzuto has spent the last 25 years transforming his yard into a spooky sight for trick-or-treaters, but he doesn’t buy these decorations at the store.

With a few motor parts and his imagination, Rizzuto builds his own Halloween decorations.

He builds the pieces in his garage and works down to the wire making sure everything is perfect for Halloween night.

Rizzuto said he comes up with his own ideas, plays off fun designs he sees on the internet, or draws inspiration from his favorite Halloween movies.

Rizzuto passed his love for Halloween down to his children who now decorate their own yards and try to compete with their old man.

Rizzuto said while he is the king of Halloween in his family, he loves putting out these decorations for you and your family.

“It’s almost like Christmas day for me. I can’t wait for all the kids to come and see. I give them their candy, and I press buttons to make Michael Myers go. It’s just a lot of fun and the kids get a big blast out of it,” said Rizzuto.

Rizzuto is already planning on ways to make his decorations bigger and better for next year.

