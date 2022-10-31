‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for break-ins, shooting at deputies in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspects in a series of break-ins early Monday morning are wanted after leading deputies on a chase and shooting at them.

A Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle was shot into during a car chase after deputies responded to alarm calls at multiple stores in the southern part of the county.

According to the report, deputies were dispatched to the first alarm around 1:39 a.m., followed by alarms at four other locations. Around 3:20 am, deputies spotted a vehicle in the area of Hwy 41 S. and Old Stage Rd., matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and multiple shots were fired at two deputies during the pursuit, RCSO said.

The bullets struck two vehicles during the chase in a residential area on Hwy 41 S. and the pursuit continued onto I-74, according to the report.

RCSO said while traveling on I-74 W., the suspect’s vehicle was driving recklessly, swerving between other cars on the interstate.

Deputies said they stopped pursuing the suspect’s vehicle due to the erratic driving and shooting.

The sheriff’s report states the suspect vehicle is a four-door silver or light-colored Nissan Pathfinder, made between 2015 and 2019. The vehicle displays 30-day tags.

“These suspects are considered armed and dangerous and will be treated as such until apprehended,” says Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It was quite obvious their crime spree was thought out and they had no concern for the motoring public, residents sleeping in their homes or deputies as they fired multiple rounds at deputies throughout the pursuit. In the interest of safety for all, a decision was made to discontinue the pursuit”.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Fairmont Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

