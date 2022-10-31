Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

4 detained after 1 injured in Florence shooting, police say

Florence Police Department vehicle
Florence Police Department vehicle(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people are in custody after one person was shot in Florence Monday afternoon, police say.

According to Florence police, a shooting was reported around 11:20 a.m. at Kershaw and Kemp.

Responding officers found one person had been shot and applied a tourniquet until EMS arrived and took the victim to a local hospital.

FPD says the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle parked at Colonial Inn on Irby Street. The four people in the room are detained at this time.

No further information is currently available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Titus Dicker and Alexandria Powell
NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
Brian Keith Poston
Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store
Bystander hurt after fight turns to shooting at Waffle House in Florence
Man hurt after shooting in Pawleys Island, deputies say

Latest News

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for break-ins, shooting at deputies in Robeson County
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for break-ins, shooting at deputies in Robeson County
Doc Antle
‘Doc’ Antle wildlife trafficking trial in Virginia delayed again
File photo of deadly shooting graphic.
15-year-old killed in Darlington County shooting Sunday, coroner says
VIDEO: Bystander hurt after fight turns to shooting at Waffle House in Florence