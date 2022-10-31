4 detained after 1 injured in Florence shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people are in custody after one person was shot in Florence Monday afternoon, police say.

According to Florence police, a shooting was reported around 11:20 a.m. at Kershaw and Kemp.

Responding officers found one person had been shot and applied a tourniquet until EMS arrived and took the victim to a local hospital.

FPD says the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle parked at Colonial Inn on Irby Street. The four people in the room are detained at this time.

No further information is currently available.

