15-year-old killed in Darlington County shooting Sunday, coroner says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was the victim of a deadly Hartsville shooting over the weekend, the Darlington County Coroner said.

According to the Hartsville Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. a shooting was reported on Security Drive in Hartsville.

Responding officers said the teenage male victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The name of the minor killed has not been released.

Authorities believe this to be an isolated event.

The Hartsville Police Department is working with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Department. Additionally, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to assist in the investigation.

WMBF News reached out to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for information about the shooting but has not received a response yet.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information, please contact the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3011.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

