14-year-old middle school student in Georgetown County charged with making threats

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 14-year-old middle school student was charged with making threats on Monday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is a student at Waccamaw Middle School.

The juvenile’s name was not released.

The Georgetown County School District said a teacher heard the student make the threat and told administrators.

After an investigation, a juvenile summons was completed, and the 14-year-old was released to his parent.

A spokesperson for the Georgetown County School District said the student will be recommended for expulsion.

