14-year-old middle school student in Georgetown County charged with making threats

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 14-year-old middle school student was charged with making threats on Monday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is a student at Waccamaw Middle School.

The juvenile’s name was not released.

The Georgetown County School District said a teacher heard the student make the threat and told administrators.

After an investigation, a juvenile summons was completed, and the 14-year-old was released to his parent.

A spokesperson for the Georgetown County School District said the student will be recommended for expulsion.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.