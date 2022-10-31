14-year-old middle school student in Georgetown County charged with making threats
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 14-year-old middle school student was charged with making threats on Monday.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is a student at Waccamaw Middle School.
The juvenile’s name was not released.
The Georgetown County School District said a teacher heard the student make the threat and told administrators.
After an investigation, a juvenile summons was completed, and the 14-year-old was released to his parent.
A spokesperson for the Georgetown County School District said the student will be recommended for expulsion.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.