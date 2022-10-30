Submit a Tip
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

By Chris Anderson and Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio.

Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.

The first crews to the scene found the fully-involved tanker upside-down on the highway.

First responders pronounced the male truck driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, dead at the scene.

Video obtained through a public records request to the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the explosion as it happened.

WOIO reported both directions of State Route 8 were closed for several hours due to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

