Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCHP: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Florence County crash

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and two others were hurt after a crash in Florence County on Saturday.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:10 p.m. on S.C. 403 near Creek Road, just south of Timmonsville.

Ridgeway said a 2015 Chevrolet sedan traveling south on the highway crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Kia sedan head-on. The driver of the Kia later died after being taken to a hospital, according to Ridgeway.

The driver and a passenger in the Chevrolet sedan were both hurt and also taken to a hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 9 fire crash
Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County
Pamela Eleuteri
Little River woman faces DUI, hit-and-run charges in connection to crash involving motorcycle
Buckle up because more than 30,000 jeep lovers from all over the country are expected to be at...
Annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam set to take over the Grand Strand
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Conway
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Conway

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Clouds sticking around for Sunday, with a chance for stray showers
Cloudy and cool Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Clouds sticking around for Sunday, with a chance for stray showers
Man hurt after shooting in Pawleys Island, deputies say
Deputies investigating string of Florence County shootings