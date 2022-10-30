SCHP: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and two others were hurt after a crash in Florence County on Saturday.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:10 p.m. on S.C. 403 near Creek Road, just south of Timmonsville.

Ridgeway said a 2015 Chevrolet sedan traveling south on the highway crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Kia sedan head-on. The driver of the Kia later died after being taken to a hospital, according to Ridgeway.

The driver and a passenger in the Chevrolet sedan were both hurt and also taken to a hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

