Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Oldest map of the stars discovered under Christian manuscript

Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript.
Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript.(Museum of the Bible)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers have discovered what is believed to be the oldest map of the stars.

Archivists uncovered the long-lost historical relic hidden underneath a Christian manuscript, according to the Museum of the Bible.

The museum said it identified the map as belonging to the ancient astronomer Hipparchus, who is considered to be the father of trigonometry.

The more than 2,000-year old map was discovered on a piece of re-used parchment using multispectral imaging.

More information about the map’s discovery can be found in “The Journal for the History of Astronomy.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 9 fire crash
Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County
Pamela Eleuteri
Little River woman faces DUI, hit-and-run charges in connection to crash involving motorcycle
Buckle up because more than 30,000 jeep lovers from all over the country are expected to be at...
Annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam set to take over the Grand Strand
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Conway
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Conway

Latest News

VIDEO: Coastal Carolina tops Marshall, 24-13
VIDEO: Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football teams make SCHSL playoffs
FIRST ALERT: Clouds sticking around for Sunday, with a chance for stray showers
A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan State president: Post-game melee ‘unacceptable’