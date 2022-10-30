Submit a Tip
NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach

Titus Dicker and Alexandria Powell
Titus Dicker and Alexandria Powell(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from North Carolina are behind bars in connection to an incident in the Grand Strand.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department said 22-year-old Titus Dicker and 19-year-old Alexandria Powell were both extradited Friday to Horry County from Greensboro, North Carolina.

Each is charged with three counts of attempted murder stemming from an Aug. 13 incident on 31st Avenue South, according to police. Dicker is additionally charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Online records show Dicker and Powell were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday and remain there as of Sunday.

Dicker is being held on a $70,000 bond while Powell is being held on a $60,000 bond.

WMBF News has reached out to the Atlantic Beach Police Department for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

