Man hurt after shooting in Pawleys Island, deputies say

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was hurt after a shooting in part of the Grand Strand on Saturday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Bertha Lane.

Deputies added the victim was taken to the hospital. No further information was provided on his condition or on any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.

