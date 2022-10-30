Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man hurt after shooting in Pawleys Island, deputies say

(KWTX #1)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was hurt after a shooting in part of the Grand Strand on Saturday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Bertha Lane.

Deputies added the victim was taken to the hospital. No further information was provided on his condition or on any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 9 fire crash
Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County
Pamela Eleuteri
Little River woman faces DUI, hit-and-run charges in connection to crash involving motorcycle
Buckle up because more than 30,000 jeep lovers from all over the country are expected to be at...
Annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam set to take over the Grand Strand
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Conway
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Conway

Latest News

Deputies investigating string of Florence County shootings
VIDEO: Horry County man charged in April shooting wanted after not appearing in court
VIDEO: Horry County man charged in April shooting wanted after not appearing in court
VIDEO: Man charged in connection to carjacking at Conway Medical Center
VIDEO: Man charged in connection to carjacking at Conway Medical Center
VIDEO: Little River woman faces DUI, hit-and-run charges in connection to crash involving...
VIDEO: Little River woman faces DUI, hit-and-run charges in connection to crash involving motorcycle